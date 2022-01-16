Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Short Interest Down 80.9% in December

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the December 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PUYI opened at $6.49 on Friday. Puyi has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puyi stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

