Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Zynex in the third quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 87.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

