Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

