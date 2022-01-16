Creative Planning Purchases 2,270 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Creative Planning raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $40,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.45.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $62.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.14. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

