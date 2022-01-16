Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 180,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.74% of Impinj at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 48.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 120.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 12.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $413,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,057,919 shares of company stock valued at $82,789,563 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

