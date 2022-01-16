Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Reduced by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,006,000 after acquiring an additional 57,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after buying an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,701,000 after buying an additional 316,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $326.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.93.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 28.83%.

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

