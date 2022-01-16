Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $418,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 213,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.61. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

