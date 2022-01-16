Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.