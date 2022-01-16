Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,806 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Evergy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,208,000 after acquiring an additional 224,015 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,464,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG opened at $65.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

