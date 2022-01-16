Barclays PLC Has $28.48 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,173,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,492 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of Discovery worth $28,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,128,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,600,000 after purchasing an additional 163,454 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $52,882,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,376,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,416,000 after buying an additional 515,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

