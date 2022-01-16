Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.1% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,242.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,438.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,427.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Forty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,201.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

