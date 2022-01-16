SouthState Corp Makes New $54,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after buying an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,834,000 after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627,708 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,793,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $9.59 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 33,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 16,109,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

