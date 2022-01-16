AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 26.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 23.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 125.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 389.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after buying an additional 69,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 53,434 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $6,266,739.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 525,000 shares of company stock worth $66,529,278. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.05. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.64 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.