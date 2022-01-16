The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Raised by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 3.5% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $25,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 155.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 17,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC opened at $222.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.28.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.