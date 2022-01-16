Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on February 2nd

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend by 57.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Lowe’s Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $12.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $243.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.71.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

