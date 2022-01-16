George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $111.95

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.95 and traded as high as $112.59. George Weston shares last traded at $111.64, with a volume of 203 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WNGRF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins raised their price objective on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.86%.

George Weston Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

