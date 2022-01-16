Verso Token (VSO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.60 Million

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Verso Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. Verso Token has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verso Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00063943 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00072297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.65 or 0.07701234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,770.22 or 0.99853908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00069603 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008244 BTC.

Verso Token Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso Token

