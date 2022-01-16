Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Increases By 233.3%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:HEQ opened at $13.43 on Friday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 68.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 83,526 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $227,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

