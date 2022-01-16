Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Increases By 233.3%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:HEQ opened at $13.43 on Friday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.