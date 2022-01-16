Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Update

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the December 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quhuo during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quhuo during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QH opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. Quhuo has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quhuo will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Quhuo from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

