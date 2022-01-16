Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 1,068 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,600,351,000 after acquiring an additional 314,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,961,000 after purchasing an additional 669,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,149,000 after purchasing an additional 642,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $85.33.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

