Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.83.

UNP stock opened at $246.27 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.18. The firm has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.