StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STEP. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $68,951,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,187,962 shares of company stock valued at $111,435,942. Corporate insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 221.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,246,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.48.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

