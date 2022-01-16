The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.38. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $111.59 and a twelve month high of $145.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.65%.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

