Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Holdings Cut by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,620,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,131 shares during the quarter. Jabil comprises 1.4% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.53% of Jabil worth $211,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $624,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $278,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,634 shares of company stock worth $13,560,818. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.