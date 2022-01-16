Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $109.10 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,336 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $109,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth $50,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

LSTR stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.30 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

