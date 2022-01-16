Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,235,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,118 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $82,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth $3,343,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Primo Water by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after acquiring an additional 133,304 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Primo Water by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Primo Water by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 842,913 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

In other news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $259,720.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 104,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,979,706.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,862 shares of company stock worth $9,580,311. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRMW opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $20.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.62%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

