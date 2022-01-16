Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 358,811 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,312,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,811 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 4.85% of Energizer worth $129,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 27.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

