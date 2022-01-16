JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,569,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,539 shares during the quarter. JELD-WEN comprises about 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of JELD-WEN worth $164,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

NYSE:JELD opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.46. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JELD. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $472,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.