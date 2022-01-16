A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the December 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMKBY shares. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19,078.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $16.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.