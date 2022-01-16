Hemenway Trust Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up about 1.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned 0.08% of Xylem worth $18,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.