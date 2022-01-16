ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.68.

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $415.90 on Friday. ASM International has a 52-week low of $240.60 and a 52-week high of $497.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.37.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $510.38 million for the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

