Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for about 1.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned 0.08% of Xylem worth $18,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Xylem by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,675,000 after purchasing an additional 160,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Xylem by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 163,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Xylem by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,102 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

Shares of XYL opened at $111.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

