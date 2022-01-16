Hemenway Trust Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after buying an additional 1,170,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after buying an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,759,535,000 after purchasing an additional 678,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $106.22 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.31. The company has a market capitalization of $140.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Truist increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

