American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 228,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,771,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 357.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 92,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,623,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 25,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.63.

NYSE:AMT opened at $250.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.16. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

