Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,512.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,569.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1,512.95.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

