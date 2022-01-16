Hemenway Trust Co LLC Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 170,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 91,540 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 510,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,360.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,673 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

Shares of KO opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $265.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.05. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $61.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

