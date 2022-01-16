Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,006,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,902,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR opened at $155.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $158.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

