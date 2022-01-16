Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives $175.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADEVF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Adevinta ASA from 221.00 to 211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Adevinta ASA has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

