Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.11.

UPLD has been the topic of several research reports. reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $617.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Upland Software by 71.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

