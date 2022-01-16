Hellenic Coin (HNC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00337133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000887 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.