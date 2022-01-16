Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $520.60 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $248.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $609.39 and its 200-day moving average is $619.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.