Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 305 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $166.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.60. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.