Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 193 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 0.7% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.71. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

