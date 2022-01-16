NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 0.7% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NEE opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

