Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,613,000 after acquiring an additional 245,331 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.47.

NYSE JPM opened at $157.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

