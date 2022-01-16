O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,173 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 174.9% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 595,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 378,817 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Celestica by 285.2% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 488,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 361,319 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 386.0% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 368,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 292,615 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 29.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 968,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 222,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

