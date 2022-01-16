Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $235.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

