Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 98,116 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,739,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.72% of KeyCorp worth $145,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $340,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $1,791,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 30.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on KEY. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

