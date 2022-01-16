Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stake Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521,506 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NIO were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 124.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price for the company. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

