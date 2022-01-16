NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 57.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,190 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 25,709 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after acquiring an additional 351,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $298,091,000 after acquiring an additional 196,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,013,915 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $236,173,000 after acquiring an additional 78,773 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS opened at $95.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $145.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.